Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

