Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,701 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.
Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
