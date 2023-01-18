Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $899,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

