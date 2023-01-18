Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

