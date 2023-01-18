Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

