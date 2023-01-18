The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.