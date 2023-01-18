Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 370,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $87,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

