Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

