Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,335 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

