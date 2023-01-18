Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 137.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

EHC stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

