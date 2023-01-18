Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 901 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

COF opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

