Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

RTX stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

