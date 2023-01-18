Atria Investments LLC Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $495.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

