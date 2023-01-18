NorthRock Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $495.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

