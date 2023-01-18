Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 146,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $717.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

