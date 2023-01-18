NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 566 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

