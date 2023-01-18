Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.