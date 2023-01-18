4,569 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

