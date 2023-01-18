Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

