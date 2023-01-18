Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

