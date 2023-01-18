1,182 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi increased its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 833.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.