Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

