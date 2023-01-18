Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $96,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

