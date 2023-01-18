Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $109,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

