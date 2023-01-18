Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,881,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 136,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

