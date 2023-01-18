Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,940 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $224.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

