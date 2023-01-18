Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.56. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

