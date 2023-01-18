The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

