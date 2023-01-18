Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

