Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

