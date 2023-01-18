NorthRock Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

