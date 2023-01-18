NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

