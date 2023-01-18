WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of WNS worth $93,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

