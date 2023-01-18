35,936 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.