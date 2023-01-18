Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Ulta Beauty worth $91,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $495.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day moving average of $423.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

