Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,816 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Profile



UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

