Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

