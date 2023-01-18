Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $86,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.81. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.