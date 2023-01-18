Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Rayonier worth $85,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after purchasing an additional 728,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after purchasing an additional 557,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $12,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

