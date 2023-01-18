Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.57% of Plexus worth $86,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.