Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,174 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

