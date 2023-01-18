CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $87,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

