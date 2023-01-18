Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,582 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,155,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $490.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.33 and its 200 day moving average is $504.85. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.73 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

