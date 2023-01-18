Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,009 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 49.68% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $88,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VSDA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

