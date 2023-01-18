Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $92,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 265.72%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

