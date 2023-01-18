Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $114,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

