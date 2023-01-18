Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $110,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

