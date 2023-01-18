147 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $495.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.