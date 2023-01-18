Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,010 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Canon by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

