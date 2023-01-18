Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

ADSK stock opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

